Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.57% from the company’s previous close.

NOG opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

