Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to “Strong-Buy”

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Natural have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been gaining from rising demand stemming from the coronavirus-led pantry loading of essential items. This was seen in third-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein earnings gained on higher sales and fixed cost leverage, while sales were backed by robust coronavirus-led demand, including gains from cross selling and solid performance of private brands. These trends also continued in the fourth quarter. This along with integration synergies related to Supervalu is expected to help United Natural end fiscal 2020 on a strong note. Further, such upsides are likely to help the company battle additional COVID-19-related costs like labor and additional safety. Apart from this, the company plans to keep its retail banners operational, as reflected in its updated view.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

