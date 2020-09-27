Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 56.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

