Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

ETR stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Analyst Recommendations for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Eurofins Scientific
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Eurofins Scientific
Kloeckner & Co SE Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank
Kloeckner & Co SE Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank
CIBC Lowers Vermilion Energy Price Target to $7.00
CIBC Lowers Vermilion Energy Price Target to $7.00
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America
Bank of America Increases Construction Partners Price Target to $20.00
Bank of America Increases Construction Partners Price Target to $20.00
Accenture PT Lowered to $209.00
Accenture PT Lowered to $209.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report