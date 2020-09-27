Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.