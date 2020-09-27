Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Avient stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

