Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €174.00 by Bank of America

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €174.00 ($204.71) price target from research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €163.19 ($191.99).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €133.30 ($156.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is €140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

