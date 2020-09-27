Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $326.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares Pool Corp have underperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company’s business has been negatively impacted by new stay-at-home orders (or government mandates) along with unfavourable economic conditions owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, rise in labor and delivery costs along with increased investments in information technology systems and hardware, remain concerns. However, solid demand across swimming pool maintenance supplies is likely to aid the company going forward. Also, the company’s expansion initiatives is noteworthy. Nonetheless, the company’s strong balance sheet should help it tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

Pool stock opened at $315.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.55. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $342.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,394,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 404,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

