At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of At Home have outperformed its industry so far this year. Strong demand and persistent rollout of its omni-channel initiatives along with improved inventory management, recent sales trends and strategic initiatives are encouraging. Also, solid store opening strategy, continued enhancement of marketing strategies and optimization of brand awareness are likely to drive the stock higher in the near term. Notably, margins in second-quarter fiscal 2021 surged strongly given lower occupancy costs, depreciation expenses and distribution center costs. Estimates for the current year have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its prospects. However, coronavirus-related woes, higher marketing and advertising expenses, increased occupancy costs, jump in preopening expenses due to new store openings are concerns.”

HOME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

HOME stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in At Home Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in At Home Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

