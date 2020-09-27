Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

MX stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The stock has a market cap of $471.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Eurofins Scientific
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Eurofins Scientific
Kloeckner & Co SE Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank
Kloeckner & Co SE Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank
CIBC Lowers Vermilion Energy Price Target to $7.00
CIBC Lowers Vermilion Energy Price Target to $7.00
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America
Bank of America Increases Construction Partners Price Target to $20.00
Bank of America Increases Construction Partners Price Target to $20.00
Accenture PT Lowered to $209.00
Accenture PT Lowered to $209.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report