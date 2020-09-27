Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

MX stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The stock has a market cap of $471.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

