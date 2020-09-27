FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $310.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.92.

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.40 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

