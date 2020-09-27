Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €400.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAA. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

FRA RAA opened at €620.50 ($730.00) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €555.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €504.03. Rational has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

