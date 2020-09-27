Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.29 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €42.29 ($49.75) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €38.17 ($44.91) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.85.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

