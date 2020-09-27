Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 43.43 ($0.57).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 24.72 ($0.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($352,802.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,991.92). Insiders purchased 2,578,638 shares of company stock valued at $66,893,832 in the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

