Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $9.42 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares during the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth $1,653,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 858.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,067,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 955,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 596.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 362,375 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

