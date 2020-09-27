Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.79% from the stock’s current price.

BCEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 474,678 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 371.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,888,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Analyst Recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

