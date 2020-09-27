Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.79% from the stock’s current price.

BCEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 474,678 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 371.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,888,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

