Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $14.95 on Friday. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 820.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,800 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $30,375,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 153.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,983 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $14,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

