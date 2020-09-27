89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. BofA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 69.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETNB. Chardan Capital increased their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of ETNB opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 275,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,684,090 shares of company stock worth $46,962,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $24,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 18,905.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 181,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 17.4% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 964,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,122 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

