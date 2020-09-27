Morgan Stanley Upgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Overweight

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $5.80 on Friday. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.