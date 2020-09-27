eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHTH. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,133.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in eHealth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 30.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 55.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,362,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.