Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
NYSE BMA opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $972.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $39.10.
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
