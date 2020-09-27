Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE BMA opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $972.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Banco Macro by 67.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Banco Macro by 709.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.