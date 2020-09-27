Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $4.85 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

