Morgan Stanley Upgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Overweight

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

NYSE PAA opened at $5.65 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

