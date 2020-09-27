General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $5,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in General Mills by 63.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,638,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 7.0% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 790,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,708,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.