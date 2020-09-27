Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

