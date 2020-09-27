ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ONE Gas by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5,836.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in ONE Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.