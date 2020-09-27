Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
