Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

