Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Bank of America began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.