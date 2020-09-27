Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Bank of America began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83.

About Rocket Companies

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bonanza Creek Energy Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company
Bonanza Creek Energy Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company
Outfront Media Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup
Outfront Media Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup
89bio Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”
89bio Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Plains GP to Overweight
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Plains GP to Overweight
eHealth Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group
eHealth Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group
Banco Macro Lifted to Buy at HSBC
Banco Macro Lifted to Buy at HSBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report