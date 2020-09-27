Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $250.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

NSC opened at $219.16 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

