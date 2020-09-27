Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.10. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY opened at $2.70 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in Coty by 21.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coty by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Coty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.