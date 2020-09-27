Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.64. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

