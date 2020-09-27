Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of OMI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 97.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 151.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 256,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

