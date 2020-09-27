Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.
Shares of OMI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 97.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 151.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 256,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
