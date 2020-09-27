ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Cfra downgraded ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $33.70 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

