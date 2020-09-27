CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

Shares of CSX opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

