Morgan Stanley Upgrades Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Overweight

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

TRGP opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

