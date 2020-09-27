Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XERS. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $266.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,341,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 413,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

