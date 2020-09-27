WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 404,163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 278,981 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 241,536 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,718,000 after acquiring an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

