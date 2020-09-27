BidaskClub Lowers WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) to Strong Sell

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

