Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $268.18 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,625 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,835,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $586,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 318.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

