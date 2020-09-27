BidaskClub Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to “Buy”

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Shares of VRTS opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.30. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

