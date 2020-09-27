Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

