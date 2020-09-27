BidaskClub Downgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Strong Sell

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $216.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

