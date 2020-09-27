Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRVN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.83 on Friday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 50.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 16.5% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trevena by 116.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trevena by 186.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

