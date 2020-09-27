Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TLND has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $55,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 32,535 shares of company stock worth $1,340,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Talend during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Talend by 763.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Talend by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

