BidaskClub Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Tricida has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $105,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tricida by 2,867.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,182 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
WSFS Financial Downgraded by BidaskClub
WSFS Financial Downgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers WiMi Hologram Cloud to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Lowers WiMi Hologram Cloud to Strong Sell
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners to “Buy”
BidaskClub Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners to “Buy”
Umpqua Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”
Umpqua Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report