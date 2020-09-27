BidaskClub Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Strong Sell

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Tricida has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $105,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tricida by 2,867.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,182 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.