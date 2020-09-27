South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

