South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10.
In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.