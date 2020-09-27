Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 710,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 91,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 858,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.