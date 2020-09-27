Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 710,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 91,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 858,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Analyst Recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bonanza Creek Energy Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company
Bonanza Creek Energy Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company
Outfront Media Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup
Outfront Media Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup
89bio Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”
89bio Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Plains GP to Overweight
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Plains GP to Overweight
eHealth Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group
eHealth Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group
Banco Macro Lifted to Buy at HSBC
Banco Macro Lifted to Buy at HSBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report