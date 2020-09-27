BidaskClub Upgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to “Strong-Buy”

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

SONO opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,677 shares of company stock worth $2,608,045 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $1,234,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $1,372,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

