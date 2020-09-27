Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 201,680 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 142,059 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Solar Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 977,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.