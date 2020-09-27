Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.
Solar Capital stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 201,680 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 142,059 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Solar Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 977,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.
About Solar Capital
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
