Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 40,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 74,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $60.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dixie Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Dixie Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

