Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) were up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.62 and last traded at $69.85. Approximately 17,548,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,223,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 602.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

